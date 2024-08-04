🔊 Listen to this

With luck, in recent days you’ve had a chance to tune out the rancorous politics, the poor economic report followed by a stock market decline, and the horror of war in the Mideast and Ukraine. The best antidote to all the negativity has been cheap or even free and readily available to anyone with a television and a good old fashioned antenna, or with any screen device capable of streaming the Olympics events.

And while we do not mean to diminish the many other excellent performances in a wide array of competitions, we have to say: Did you see the smiles and camaraderie among the outstanding women gymnasts? Yes, the performances were often amazing, with 27-year-old Simone Biles putting on a demonstration for the ages in athleticism, power and grace, but the recurring expressions shined bright enough to light up any but the surliest curmudgeon.

The ear-to-ear smiles, the hands curved into heart shapes, the blowing of kisses to the crowds, the hugs not only of teammates but of those from other nations vying for a place on the podium — all of it reminded us of the true intent of the Olympics, to not only showcase the world’s best athletes, but to remind us that, yes, we really can get along when we want to.

Biles and her U.S. teammates clearly put aside the past, as well as the outside world, to win a gold medal in the team all-around competition. Biles went on to with the individual all-around gold, and as of Saturday afternoon, had also won the individual gold in the vault.

While she was the favorite, she clearly did not coast to victory, as Brazilian Rebeca Andrade rose to the occasion with outstanding performances rivaling the American dynamo.

Those giving the play by play on NBC’s coverage suggested the two were driving each other to new levels of expertise, and there have been reports that the athletes themselves have said as much. As noted in Friday’s paper, at one point Biles said “I don’t want to compete with Rebeca no more. I’m tired. Like, she’s way too close. I’ve never had an athlete that close.”

Yet during and particularly at the end of each head-on competition, there was no sign of dislike, disdain or frustration. The two regularly beamed infectious smiles, and hugged regardless of the outcomes.

There’s also this: If you saw the U.S. Team celebrating you may have noticed the diversity. Sports reporters have said this is the most diverse team in U.S. history, and likely in Olympic history, with athletes of Black, Hispanic and Asian ancestry. Add the pony-tailed, pixie-ish blond Jade Carey (who reportedly battled some serious illness early in the games but still medaled), and these beaming athletes holding the stars and stripes behind them after winning the all-around team gold were practically the poster-perfect image of America the melting pot.

There were plenty of other notable highlights, including 27-year-old Katie Ledecky not only setting a record for Olympic medals in swimming, but setting an Olympic time record while winning the 1,500 meter event. And there is surely more to come. But the U.S. female gymnastics team, we think, has proven, once again, the old promise of the Olympics remains fulfilled. We can compete, we can excel, we can falter; and when we want to, the world can get along just fine.