Tuesday’s edition included a story about the loss of lives from “red-light running,” with one estimate showing more than 1,000 fatalities every year. The simple question is: Why does this even happen?

The rules are very basic, have been as long as the first standardized traffic signals were installed: Green means go, yellow means caution, and red, very bluntly, mean stop.

It doesn’t mean stop only if you notice a danger, or stop and then go if no one else is around. It means stop.

So assuming there is no real confusion, the logical answer is that people just think they are more important than everyone else on the road, and shouldn’t have to wait for a red light. Sure, some of them — a lot of them, we’d bet — are also distracted, most often by cell phone use, which should decline with a new state law coming into play. But being distracted is hardly a justification for running a red light. It just means that even if you don’t think you are the most important person on the road, you do think that text message or social media post or phone call is the most important thing in your life, more so than, say, driving safely to avoid an accident.

Yes, there are times when almost anyone, even the most attentive driver, slips. A brief thought that takes the mind of the road, something catching the eye that is genuinely hard to keep from turning towards, or a simple mental lapse. And police,if they stop you for running a red light, may even recognize such exceptions and let you off with a warning. But in all cases, just stopping for red is fundamental.

And while we fear we are shoveling the proverbial sand against the equally proverbial tide, that includes stopping before turning right on red. Rolling through right turns on red has become a dangerous pandemic, and to be blunt, it is completely illegal in Pennsylvania. You can only turn right on red if there is no sign barring the maneuver, and when you do, you can only turn right on red after coming to a full and complete stop, checking in all directions for pedestrians or other traffic.

Ask yourself how often you have actually come to a full stop before turning right on red. Some day, try to count the number of vehicles that roll through right turns on red without making a complete stop. Odds are extraordinary that it would be much simpler to count the people who follow the law.

The next time you think about rolling right on a red light, ask yourself — really, really ask yourself — “What’s the hurry?” How did you ever get to the point where you can’t take an extra few seconds to just stop, check, and then execute the turn? How did the second or two you gain by not stopping become more important than the safety of those around you, those on the road or sidewalk, in cars or bikes or on foot? How did those few seconds become more important than your own safety, or the safety of passengers?

How will you feel if you roll through a turn and hit someone you didn’t notice, but would have by stopping and looking first?

You can still turn right on red, which is a big improvement over waiting for a red light to change when it is obvious there would be no risk to anyone by turning. Just do the right thing — legally and morally right.

Stop first.