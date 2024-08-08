🔊 Listen to this

St. John Lutheran Church, 231 State St., Nanticoke, PA, will celebrate St. Mary, the mother of Jesus, with a free cookout at 6 p.m. on Thursday Aug. 15, followed by a special Communion service at 7 p.m. For info or directions, email [email protected], or phone (570) 735-8531. Committee members are shown from left, first row: Julianne Gulich, Carol Sands, and Chris Yale. Second row; Steve Gulich, Hunter Yale, and Blake Hamacher. All are welcome. Bring your friends.