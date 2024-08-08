🔊 Listen to this

Diamonds to to Luzerne County Correctional Facility nurse Megan Serpico for appearing before Luzerne County Council to explain the value of a newer opioid addiction treatment called Sublocade. Diamonds also to the council for taking the time to hear from the prison’s medication-assisted treatment coordinator. You can read the details in Monday’s story, but the bottom line is this treatment requires an injection every four weeks rather than daily pills to combat opioid cravings, is less prone to failure, can still be used if the patient has certain liver problems or other issues that make oral medication inappropriate, and is less likely to cause sudden detoxification symptoms. Perhaps most important, unlike pills, it can’t be diverted to another prisoner. Council must do sufficient research of course, but Serpico’s testimony offered powerful reasoning for using Sublocade as often as practical.

Coal to whoever is responsible for the reckless use of fireworks that, according to Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown, sparked a blaze that destroyed much of the Holy Redeemer softball field on Wilkes Lane. It is a perennial point made in this space each summer that inevitably goes unnoticed or unheeded by someone: Fireworks are dangerous, to those setting them off and to anyone or any property near enough to be injured or damaged. Brown did not clarify if the fire was accidental or on purpose, but either way it was misuse of something too many people still treat as toys rather than as regulated explosives. The silver lining in this tragedy: A suspect has been identified, and charges may be pending as the investigation continues.

Diamonds to the use of an aerial drone by Butler Township Police to apprehend a man who allegedly threatened people with a knife in Beech Mountain Lakes Development. Responding to reports of knife threats, officers spotted the suspect along a road. According to reports, he tossed an 11-inch blade to the ground, struggled with the officers and was stunned by a Taser, yet managed to roll under a guide rail and down an embankment. The recently-acquired drone was sent up and a Hazleton City canine unit dispatched. The drone helped spot the suspect and guide police to him. While drones have become almost ubiquitous, and the tragic war of choice by Russia against Ukraine has helped reshape their military value, use in local law enforcement still seems limited. Drones do present a risk to other air craft (there use is restricted through federal regulations, please make sure you are aware of the details if flying one), and they can present risks of privacy invasion, but they have tremendous potential for good, and this was a fine example of that facet.

Coal to those who do not apparently appreciate the importance of avoiding open standing water traps on their property. We raise the issue because the Luzerne Conservation District announced mosquito control operations in residential and recreational areas throughout the county, a move prompted by multiple mosquito samples testing positive for West Nile Virus. While it is not the only breeding ground for mosquitoes, stagnant water near homes is one of the easiest to eliminate. Common sources include unused tires, wheel barrels, neglected swimming pools and clogged rain gutters. If you have sources of stagnant water on your property, take a little time to eliminate them. And if you see sources in neighboring properties, consider offering some help in removing those as well.