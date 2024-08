🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — Joseph Moore, Jr., 69, of Scranton, died Aug. 3, 2024. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the Salvation Apostolic Temple Church, 223 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Arrangements are by Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton.