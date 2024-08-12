An Evening in the Secret Garden set for Sept. 6

The Executive Gala Committee of the Osterhout Free Library is thrilled to announce the 20th Anniversary Gala & Auction to benefit the library. This year’s gala theme is An Evening in the Secret Garden. The gala event is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 6, 2024 at the Westmoreland Club in Wilkes-Barre, PA. The Gala Committee is thankful to Discover NEPA Powered by Mericle for serving as the Presenting Sponsor of the event and to Chris Bohinski of WBRE’s PA Live! for serving as emcee for the evening.

Highlighting this year’s gala celebration will be Evergreen Award Honoree, Traci Cross. Traci has been a dedicated supporter of the Osterhout for many years, and the library board of directors is grateful for the opportunity to honor her. The library is also pleased to welcome the support of Carolyn McLaughlin-Smith as the Annual Campaign Chair for 2024.

The public is welcome to attend the gala, as well as participate in the online auction and raffle, for a chance to win a trip for two to Asheville, NC (trip valued at $6,000 with airfare included). Thank you to Hoegen & Associates and D & D Realty for co-sponsoring the Asheville, NC Trip Raffle.

Trip Raffle tickets are available for purchase at the library or on the auction website: https://osterhout.cbo.io. One winner will be drawn at the gala on Sept. 6. Participants do not need to be present to win. Must be 21+ to enter. The online auction will be open for bidding from Sept. 3 through Sept. 7, 2024. If you are interested in participating please preview the auction and register in advance at this link: https://osterhout.cbo.io.

Gala tickets can be purchased for $180 per person by contacting Michelle Riley, Director of Development & Community Relations at (570) 823-0156 ext. 218 or by email at [email protected]. All proceeds directly support library programs and services. Sponsorship opportunities available, please contact Michelle.