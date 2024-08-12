Tickets go on sale this week

Comedian Rob Schneider will perform at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts in Wilkes-Barre on Friday, Nov. 22nd, at 7:30 P.M.

Ticket prices are $45, $55 and $150, plus fees.

This show is for mature audiences only, ages 18+.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Thursday, Aug. 15 at 10 a.m. with a Kirby Member presale beginning on Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 10 a.m..

Tickets can be purchased online at kirbycenter.org, ticketmaster.com, and at the F.M. Kirby Center Box Office during our regular business hours, Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., or by calling 570-826-1100.

This show is presented by Martin Media.

An accomplished actor, comedian, screenwriter and director, Rob Schneider is a stand-up comic and veteran of the award-winning NBC sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live.

Schneider’s first Netflix comedy special, “Asian Momma, Mexican Kids,” premiered globally on Aug. 11, 2020. Filmed in February, the special gives viewers a look at Schneider’s family and personal life through hilarious anecdotes. The special ends with a surprise duet performance with Schneider’s daughter Elle King.

Born in San Francisco, Schneider’s family is of Filipino and Caucasian descent. His father was Jewish and his mother Catholic. His mixed background has been a common theme in his comedy acts. Schneider started his stand-up career in high school opening for the popular San Francisco band “Head On,” and was a regular guest on local radio.

An opening slot for Dennis Miller garnered him an appearance on HBO’s “13th Annual Young Comedians” special also hosted by Miller. The special led him to a coveted position as a writer for SNL in 1988. Schneider swiftly moved from a writer and featured player to a full cast member with a cast that included Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, David Spade and the late Chris Farley.

After leaving SNL in 1994 Schneider went to roles in film and television including a starring role in the NBC sitcom “Men Behaving Badly,” and starring roles in the feature films “Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo,” “The Animal,” “The Hot Chick” and “Deuce Bigalow: European Gigalow.”

Schneider’s early film roles also include “Judge Dredd,” “Demolition Man,” “Beverly Hills Hillbillies” and “Down Periscope.”

He also co-starred in numerous comedies that were some of the biggest films in the past 20 years, including “Grownups,” “The Waterboy,” “little Nicky,” “The Longest Yard,” “50 First Dates” and “I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry.”

On television Schneider starred in the CBS comedy “Rob,” loosely based on his real life. In 2015 he produced, directed and starred in “Real Rob,” that followed his life and co-starred his real-life wife Patricia and daughter Miranda for Netflix. “Real Rob” was a milestone for the comedian as he starred, directed, produced and financed the entire season.

Schneider’s directorial debut was the comedy “Big Stan,” in which he also starred in the title role. In 2010 he released his first comedy album, “Registered Offender,” a collection of audio sketches and songs. That year Schneider also revived his stand-up career with an international tour and has continued to tour nationally and internationally ever since.

Schneider is currently co-starring in Netflix’s “Home Team,” starring Kevin James and is embarking on his stand-up comedy tour throughout the summer. In addition, Schneider recently completed production on the film “Daddy Daughter Trip,” which he produced, directed and starred in.

The three-time Emmy nominated writer for SNL is having the best time of his life, enjoying raising his 7- and 3-year-old girls, Miranda and Madeline, with his wife Patricia. Schneider is also the father of singer/ songwriter Elle King.