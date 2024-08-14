🔊 Listen to this

One would think this nation had managed to eliminated the threat of lead in buildings a long time ago, but as a Tuesday story about Hanover Area School District sadly showed, this environmental hazard continues to fester despite decades of clean-up, mitigation and changes in construction materials.

Superintendent Nathan Barrett announced the high school football team will be playing the first two home games without being home. They will have to play at other stadiums, thanks to a paint removal project on the home bleachers. The removal unleashed a high concentration of lead particles that found their way into structures under the bleachers.

This despite well-tested mitigation efforts in removing known lead paint. According to Barrett, a layer of lead paint was being removed through chemicals and sandblasters, and that particles of lead got into an air duct, and thus into locker rooms, offices and storage space under the bleachers being stripped.

The “mishap (was an) unforeseen accident” by the company doing the work, he said.

“While conducting the abrasive means of removal, it was discovered that lead containing dust migrated into the areas below the bleacher system. We are currently working with an environmental professional and contractor to determine the level of contamination and process for proper remediation,” Barrett wrote.

The good news, such as it is, is that the problem was discovered in time, apparently, to keep students, staff or visitors from coming in contact with the lead contaminants.

It’s too early to place blame, and Barrett avoided doing that, but the School Board obviously has a responsibility to determine if this was a failure of the company doing the work, and if so, to have the company make appropriate reparations. For now, the most important concern is safety of all those who might be exposed.

Our history is filled with instances where something deemed harmless (or even healthy, if you’re old enough to remember early cigarette ads) later became a difficult-to-remove threat. Lead in paint and pipes is a big one. Asbestos — in materials such as fire-proofing, water pipe insulation and even siding for houses — is another. In some cases,the actual danger is low. For both lead paint and asbestos, the risks tend to develop only if the materials become lose in a way that they can be inhaled or accidentally ingested (children eating lead paint chips in old tenements became a near-universal image in public warnings). Perhaps there is a bit of irony in this case, where the paint likely presented no serious health risk until efforts were made to remove it.

We think district officials should be commended for taking proactive steps quickly in this case. We also think there are two lessons to be remembered here, one looking back to the past, one keeping an eye on the future.

Humans in general and this nation in particular have routinely been eager to embrace new things in the name of progress, and that’s generally a good thing. But our history is littered with instances where we opted not to look for — or worse, outright ignored — the hazards of such changes. We should always keep in mind that older problems can keep coming back to bite us, and that newer problems we have yet to uncover may lurk in every advance we make.