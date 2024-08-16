🔊 Listen to this

Diamonds to Visit Luzerne County and the City of Wilkes-Barre for creating what will hopefully be the first of many “The Babe Ruth Sultan of Swat Home Derby” events, to be held Oct. 12 on the main softball field in Kirby Park. Visit Luzerne Executive Director Alan K. Stout came up with the idea, and for full disclosure, we point out he worked as feature writer for this paper for years, but that doesn’t cloud our judgment for the potential. It’s intended to mark the day Ruth reportedly hit the longest home run on record, more than 600 feet, at Artillery Park, adjacent to Kirby park. It was an exhibition game between two local clubs. Whether the whole fascinating story is true is almost secondary. Ruth’s local appearance is documented in the Oct. 13, 1926, Wilkes-Barre Morning Record, and the story of Ruth asking the hit length to be measured makes a great legend that, finally, will get some due.

Coal to the three members of the Luzerne County Government Study Commission who opted to make needlessly harsh accusations in criticizing the county’s plan to fund the commission’s work. The three issued a statement not simply questioning the decision to have County Council have a final say over spending by the commission, but they baselessly called it “a move that reeks of the very corruption the voters sought to combat when they elected this commission.” We won’t belabor the point at this time, hoping cooler heads will prevail, but it’s hard to justify such harsh a harsh accusation before the system started providing needed money. If the commission members sustain this tone without proof of actual wrongdoing, they will be tarnishing the integrity of their own work.

Diamonds to Thursday’s return of Sunsets on SOMA happy hour in Midtown Village, Wilkes-Barre. Run by the Diamond City Partnership, this outing included live music from local band Teddy Young and the Aces, adult beverages for purchase from the Susquehanna Brewing Company and Boozy B’s, as well as activities like cornhole. Two other concerts are schedule for Sept. 19 and Oct. 17. These remain a great draw for those who may not have been in downtown Wilkes-Barre for while, and another lure for people to consider settling in the growing housing stock available downtown. Kudos all around.

Coal to the two Sugarloaf Township people now facing hundreds of felony and misdemeanor counts for something that, frankly, it’s hard to believe still happens: cockfights. Specifically, the two are charged with animal fighting involving chickens, and for failing to provide food and water to the animals. The report by humane officers seems pretty definitive that abuse or at least neglect occurred, while the evidence of actual cockfights is a bit more circumstantial but pretty convincing. If they were forcing the animals to fight, it is a barbaric activity that should have disappeared decades ago. If not, the neglect still shocks.