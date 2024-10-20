🔊 Listen to this

We admit having some mixed feelings about the rapidly evolving SOMA (South Main) Arts District in Downtown Wilkes-Barre, but the concerns are largly minor while the positives could be major boons.

For years, it felt like Wilkes-Barre muddled along with what sometimes seems like a terrific art scene trapped in a mediocre presentation. The Diamond City has long boasted solid venues for displaying works by both local and outside artists, but the overall “art world” too often felt cobbled together by happenstance rather than bound together by a bigger vision for showing off what is on display.

That has been slowly changing, in part through a growing push for public art via outdoor sculptures and murals, but also by institutions moving art opportunities to more prominent locations. Wilkes University remade the Sordoni Art Gallery and gave it a Main Street presence. The Wyoming Valley Art League settled into a new home nearby with a distinctive circular architecture. King’s College renovated the former Ramada Hotel on Public Square while including some truly impressive local art in the lobby.

These and other moves have made the first few blocks of South Main Street from Public Square a good choice for the more focused SOMA project now unfolding. Two stories in Thursday’s paper helped flesh out the changes, beginning with a new sign near the corner of South Main and West Northampton. One story highlighted a Fine Taste Fine Art event set for Oct. 24, 6 to 8 p.m., to raise money for the art league’s Circle Center for the Arts. The other listed activities scheduled through November that were discussed this week at the Downtown Arts Artistic Forum.

There is little doubt a thriving, well-defined art district brings many positives to any municpality. You can find the long list of “pros” with even a cursory web search. Well-done art districts spur economic development by encouraging spin-off business, provide educational and social activities for residents and visitors, spur community engagment, improve walkability of a downtown and often result in a safer environment.

The “cons,” on the other hand, should be easy to avoid. Art districts can lead to a “gentrification” of an established area, displacing long-time residents and/or businesses because of escalating property values (due, perhaps ironically, to the success of the arts scene). And if the art district doesn’t succeed, it could lead to empty buildings.

There are ample examples across the country and the state of just how much success art districts bring to a downtown, though you need look no further than Pittston, which has done an impressive job of turning downtown into a place people genuinely want to be.

We believe the SOMA efforts so far have been smart and effective and look forward to continued, growing success. We also encourage others — especially those who have not visited Wilkes-Barre’s downtown in recent years, to look through the upcoming events and pick one — or several — to sample.

Oct. 27 is the city’s downtown trick or treat, a great reminder of how the smiles of youngsters can brighten us all. The Veteran’s Parade is Nov. 10, the Santa Parade Nov. 23. The F.M. Kirby Center has a full series of shows and movies with holiday themes. There’s much more, and the evolution of this new Art District promises the attractions will grow.