”I’m so excited,” author Maxim Furek said. “I’ll get to to talk to people about NEPA and all our paranormal stuff.”

Furek, of Mocanaqua, will be the guest of late-night radio host George Noory on the Coast to Coast AM program early Halloween morning. His live interview is scheduled to begin at 1 a.m. Thursday.

“This is the most popular, most listened-to paranormal show, with more than 600 platforms,” Furek said. “It’s the top of the heap.”

“I’ll be offering something unique,” said Furek, who expects to discuss his books: “Sheppton: The Myth, Miracle & Music” and “Coal Region Hoodoo: Paranormal Tales from Inside the Pit,” both of which are connected to Northeastern Pennsylvania and the coal mining industry.

“This is a great opportunity for me to address the international community about my research,” Furek said, explaining he expects the first hour of the show will consist of Noory interviewing him, and the second hour will be open to questions from an international listening audience.

Noory’s producer contacted Furek, the author said, “because they wanted to do something special for their Halloween program. I’m honored to have been selected.”

“I’m excited to tell the world about some of the supernatural aspects of our Pennsylvania Coal Region. We have some fascinating stories to share that have been ignored for too long.”

Coast to Coast can be heard locally on WILK 910 AM, 980 AM, and 1300 AM.