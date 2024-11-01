🔊 Listen to this

Diamonds to our area colleges and universities for routinely giving youngsters a chance to have fun while, almost coincidentally, learning. The latest example happened Thursday evening when King’s College opened it’s doors to the public for “Things that go boom in the night!” Many costumed kids got to watch or even participate hands-on as college students and staff — also often in costume — showed some eye-catching science that looked suspiciously like magic: A shelled hard-boiled squeezing itself into a flask despite looking bigger than the opening, a simple mix of ingredients to make a purple slime or “snow,” an Alka Seltzer tablet dropped into a cylinder of green water and oil to demonstrate the things like surface tension that make bubbles, and of course the “vomiting pumpkin” with foam pouring out the carved mouth and eyes. Youngsters dressed as Harry Potter, gingham-clad Dorothy Gale, a jack-o’-lantern, a shark and many others got a taste of college coated in Halloween fun. When it comes to mixing education and entertainment, our area institutions of higher learning have become masters.

Coal to the Kingston woman charged with abandoning a puppy later found dead with its head stuck in the wire frame of a case. According to reports, police responded to a residence in Sept. and were told by neighbors that the house had been vacant several weeks, leaving dogs unattended. Police found the deceased canine as well as an older dog living in a space covered with feces and urine. We appreciate those who may diminish such neglect because, at least it was animals and not people (especially not children), but the other side of the coin is that the animals are unable to help themselves, or seek help. They trust owners, and when that trust is broken it can be heartbreaking.

Diamonds to James Shedlarski, and the many other men and women in our area who offer similar examples of lifetime community service. The Forty Fort volunteer Fire Company honored him Tuesday for an impressive 47 years of service to the department, including as Fire Chief for nearly 30 years. Shedlarski joined the company when he was all of 18, and never left. “We truly, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you for all your service that you provided to us as chief, Forty Fort Council Member Cara Devine said while presenting the unexpected award. Then she added “but also — you’re still here and you’re still part of the community.” Thank you indeed, to Shedlarski and all those like him who commit themselves to making our communities safer and better.

Coal to the Hazle Township man charged with stealing a food delivery employee’s vehicle and crashing into a guard rail on Highland Park Boulevard Monday night.He was charged with theft, unauthorized use of a vehicle, driving under the influence and careless driving. The senseless, over-the-top behavior is bad enough, compounded by the risk he created to other drivers and any people near by. But the suspect’s response to police after he had been checked at the hospital puts it all on another level of stupidity. According to police, he told them “I admit whatever it was I did was wrong. Grand theft auto, driving, whatever.” By apparently referencing a popular video game, then generalizing the whole thing with a “whatever,” the suspect showed a lack of comprehension about just how dangerous his behavior was.