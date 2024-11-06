🔊 Listen to this

Downtown Jim Thorpe is decked in Victorian style for the annual Olde Time Christmas celebration, with special events held over three magical weekends in December. Festivities begin with the tree lighting ceremony in Josiah White Park on Friday, December 6. The festival continues 7-8, 14-15, 21-22, which has strolling carolers and musicians, train rides, holiday shopping, horse and carriages rides, gingerbread house contest and plenty of free family activities. Fees apply to some events, with proceeds benefiting local charities.