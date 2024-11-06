🔊 Listen to this

Hawley Winterfest is a wonderful way to start your holiday celebrations. The town is aglow with fun festivities and twinkling lights. Stroll through town and visit with the store owners, shop the holiday bargains, have the kids make a craft and get your gift list completed by supporting unique small businesses. Enjoy live theater at The Ritz Playhouse, live music at many local churches, a live nativity play, horse and carriage rides, many craft vendors, ugly sweater contest, Trees for a Cause, holiday decorating contest, holiday lights, Beer Tour, Christmas Tree Express train rides, and so much more! Hawley Winterfest is a true celebration of the season, with something for everyone!