🔊 Listen to this

Join Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm for the 34th Annual Old Time Christmas over two weekends in December. More than any other holiday, Christmas celebrations center on the traditions of family and heritage. Begin a new tradition with your family this year with a visit to Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm, where the Christmas customs of the past are brought to life. From the lantern light and luminaries to complimentary hot chocolate and cookies, Old Time Christmas is sure to become a favorite holiday tradition for many years to come.