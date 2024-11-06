🔊 Listen to this

Witness the joy and warmth of the holidays come to life in a breathtaking display of creativity and imagination, designed to kindle the spirit of togetherness and wonder. With every twist and turn, be captivated by the brilliance of countless lights illuminating the night, transforming Poconos Park into a mesmerizing symphony of color and merriment. Whether you’re seeking a delightful family outing or a romantic escape, Poconos Lights promises an unforgettable experience that will leave you with cherished memories and a heart full of holiday cheer. Experience over one mile of Holiday cheer in this drive-thru Christmas experience.