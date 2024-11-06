🔊 Listen to this

Climb aboard for a special Christmas experience with a ride on the Santa Christmas Tree Express. Travel in comfort in the heated coaches as you dash down the tracks to the track-side Christmas Tree Farm. Once you arrive, climb off the train and visit with Santa, pick your favorite Christmas tree, and enjoy complimentary hot chocolate. Passengers will have approximately an hour to visit Santa and choose and purchase that special Christmas tree (note: trees are an additional cost and not included in the excursion ticket). Trees will be baled and tagged as you watch them being loaded on the flat car. Once the train arrives back at the station, the crew will unload the trees from the flat car so you can take yours to your vehicle. You are responsible to attach it to your car so be sure to bring the proper supplies to do so. Christmas trees are priced individually and sold by Dein Nurseries. Cash and credit cards are accepted.