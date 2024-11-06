🔊 Listen to this

Experience the magic of the holidays on Shawnee Inn’s Christmas Tram! Board our version of the Polar Express and journey along a festive, lighted trail to Christmas Island. Enjoy caroling, dazzling holiday scenes, photo ops, and a visit to Santa’s Workshop. Meet Santa, sip hot cocoa, and gather around the fire for s’mores with family and friends. The ride back to the Inn is filled with more songs and holiday cheer. Limited availability. Use the website to make your reservation, or call (800) 742-9633.