The Nanticoke Historical Society will host “Tell Us Your Story of the Unexplained” from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 in its offices at the Samantha Mill House, 495 East Main St., Nanticoke, next to the Mill Memorial Library.

Come share your spooky, eerie or unusual tales of supernatural happenings in Nanticoke, West Nanticoke or Newport Township. Did you experience a strange sighting, see lights in a long- abandoned building, perhaps live in a haunted house.

Our staff has a few stories to get the evening started, but we want to hear your stories. Refreshments available, donations accepted. To save your spot RSVP to 570-258-1367 by Nov. 8.