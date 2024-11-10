🔊 Listen to this

“Valor is stability, not of legs and arms, but of courage and the soul.” — John F. Kennedy.

If you are reading this early enough, consider heading out to the Wyoming Valley Veterans Day parade, which steps off at 2 p.m. in Kingston and proceeds along Market Street to Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square.

Please do not let the threat of showers keep you home. Grab an umbrella and/or a good rain jacket, lace on some waterproof foot gear and go watch.

Watch the many units of men and women currently serving across our military branches. Watch the people along the route wave little versions of the Stars and Stripes. Watch the youngsters smile and maybe rush out to grab some goodies tossed their way by parade participants. Watch viewers thank — aloud or silently — those who risk their lives for our democracy.

You will see the very old and the very young in the procession. Feel the commitment those who served long ago still wear like an invisible and indelible uniform, and notice how proud some of the children hold their banners or flags, determined to go the distance with their assigned weights.

The plan calls for seven divisions, with scores of organizations and individuals represented, from active duty units to retired GIs, from Boy Scouts to Daisy Troops, from the Shriners to the Red Hat Society.

High school bands, dogs, motorcyclists, car clubs, and, of course, ambulance and fire companies; the diversity of units is a big part of the lure. So are the reactions of parade watchers.

Attending the Veterans Day Parade can do more than show gratitude to the men and women who answered the call of military duty, past and present. It can deepen your gratitude. It can remind you of all they risk, of everything they may be required to do, of their training and preparedness.

At the same time, the wide array of units passing by is America incarnate. It is not only the protectors but what they protect. It is a cross-section of our way of life, a rich sampling of our community and nation. It is a reminder of all the good things, and good people, that often go unappreciated or even unnoticed. It’s an exhibit of non-partisanship: Thanking veterans, showing appreciation, this should be the most universal common ground we can all stand on.

You may start to sense that warm comfort in your chest, that lump in your throat, or even a few tears welling up. Embrace those feelings, remember them through the coming weeks and months. It’s what our veterans deserve, it’s what their service earned.

If you stay long enough, you will see the military units that marched early in the lineup heading back into Kingston from Wilkes-Barre. Pay attention when someone still in the parade marches by with a large American flag, notice how many of those in uniform stop in their tracks to salute, then resume their little trek.

Remember their striking commitment to our country, both the abstract ideals and the day-to-day realities. Because one of the best ways to thank veterans beyond attending the parade that honors them is to live a life worthy of their sacrifices. We end as we began, with a quote from JFK:

“As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them.”