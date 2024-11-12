Prince, Princess & Santa Holiday Brunch

Join us for wonderful afternoons featuring entertainment provided by “A Storybook Party” that will enchant the whole family.
Meet your favorite prince, princesses and Santa at this fun-filled event with song, dance, photo opportunities, delectable brunch and treats and more!
Start off the holiday season for your child with this special event.
Date: Sunday December 8, 2024
Time: 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Location: Radisson Lackawanna Station Hotel
Address: 700 Lackawanna Avenue, Scranton, PA 18503
Ticket price: $50 ticket needed for every attendee, adult, or child.
*All children must be accompanied by an adult.
We do assigned seating and you will get your table number at check in. Tables of 10 ordered at one time get preferred seating.
For tickets visit https://www.timesleader.com/2024events