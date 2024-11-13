Gag gifts add humor to gatherings

The bulk of gifts exchanged during the holidays will be thoughtful items chosen based on the interests of their recipients, such as game tickets for a sports fan or an autographed movie poster for a film fanatic. Incorporating a few gag gifts can elevate celebrations by getting everyone laughing and engaging in good-natured ribbing.

Funny gag gifts can be as entertaining to give as they are to receive, as long as the person on the receiving end has a good sense of humor. However, families and friends can avoid any chances for animosity by making it a point that everyone in the gift exchange receives at least one gag gift.

• Various noisemakers: On stressful days when an office or home is quiet, the resident jokester can set off the noisemaker to break the tension. Noisemakers may be figurines that make animal sounds or buttons that yell out funny phrases or even “blue” words.

• Funko pop figures: Funko makes figures of pop culture characters. Therefore, if a gift recipient likes a particular television show or movie, there’s a good chance you can find a figure of a character he or she likes. The company’s website (Funko.com) even enables users to build a Personalized Pop! Yourself Figure in their own or a loved one’s likeness.

• A goofy celebrity print: Believe it or not, there is a company called Celebs on Sandwiches (wwwcelebsonsandwiches.com) that produces prints featuring popular celebrities standing or sitting on various types of sandwiches. There is a category for holiday prints that includes characters from well-known holiday movies like Buddy the Elf.

• Gag box: Sometimes it’s not the gift but the box the gift is in that can be the gag. Nestle a gift that the recipient really wanted into a box for a product that is slightly embarrassing or they do not need, like an ergonomic toilet seat. Once the box is opened, however, the true gift will be revealed.

• Useless knowledge: Scour the aisles of a bookstore for volumes about unusual, quirky or fun facts. There’s even a series known as “Uncle John’s Bathroom Reader” books that provides hours of entertainment for people while they are occupied in the bathroom.

• Fake lottery tickets: One of the oldest gag gifts that still fools others, fake lottery tickets make recipients think they’ve scored the jackpot when they’re still no richer than before they scratched the ticket.

• Animal socks: Animal lovers can get a good laugh when they slip on animal paw- or face-printed socks and shuffle around home in them.

• Adult achievement stickers: Who says young children are the only ones who can earn gold stars or good job awards? Purchase pre-printed stickers or design them to say things like, “Fixed it myself,” or “Didn’t lose my keys today.” After all, adulting is an achievement, too.

Gag gifts can add levity to holiday celebrations when they are offered in a good-natured way.