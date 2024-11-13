Gifts for music lovers

Danish author Hans Christian Andersen once said, “Where words fail, music speaks.” Music is a universal language that can bridge cultures and unite people from all over the world in compelling ways. Is it any wonder that so many people are inspired, soothed and encouraged by music?

No two music fans are the same, so it’s not always easy to find the right gift for the budding rock star or audiophile on a holiday shopping list. Tuning into these individuals’ love for music is a great way to grab gifts they are sure to enjoy.

• Go vinyl: Vinyl albums predate cassettes, compact discs and digital music. But there are still some artists who release on vinyl, and many music fans say nothing beats the sound of a record playing on a turntable. Find an artist the recipient loves, and visit a local music shop to track down a vinyl version of one of their albums.

• Purchase an instrument: Has a budding musician had his or her eye on an instrument upgrade? Sweep in and be the holiday hero by purchasing a brand new one according to the specs desired.

• Photo history book: Browse a local bookstore and a you will find a range of books that are geared toward music fans. From biographies of famous artists to compilations of album cover art throughout the years to songbooks for aspiring musicians, there’s no shortage of options at a local bookseller.

• Custom-molded earplugs: Hearing loss is nothing to take lightly, and music fans who frequently play or attend concerts need to prioritize protecting their hearing. Custom-molded earplugs will conform to the wearer’s ear shape, offering ultimate protection.

• Luxury headphones: A luxury set of headphones can provide amazing audio for the best listening experiences.

• Audio interface: A loved one who wants to start making their own recordings will need an audio interface. This device connects a computer to music instruments and other audio equipment allowing one to play, record and process sound.

• Approved fanny pack: Stadiums are cracking down on the types of bags concert-goers can bring in. Therefore, a stadium-approved clear fanny pack can be a great gift for someone who is frequently watching live music.

• Masterclass membership: Sometimes there’s no better tutor than the professionals who have been there. With a Masterclass subscription, a music lover can learn how to write songs, sing or even play music from well-known music stars.

Gifts geared toward music enthusiasts will hit all the right notes this holiday season.