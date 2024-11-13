A comprehensive guide to gifting fitness fans

Physical activity is an important component of a healthy lifestyle. Exercise guidelines supported by the medical community indicate most adults should get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity each week, or at least 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic activity each week.

Individuals can take several steps to be more active in their daily lives. Some become gym enthusiasts, while others congregate to yoga studios or other activities. Some still prefer to exercise at home or outdoors. When it comes time to shop for people with a fondness for fitness, gift givers can consider these ideas.

Upgrade a membership

Do some research to learn where your fitness lover spends most time working out. If it is a traditional gym, a kick-boxing studio or a H.I.I.T establishment, speak with the staff to see if you can upgrade the member’s plan to receive more perks. For example, a base gym membership may only include use of the floor machines and weights, but another may include all that as well as access to massage chairs, spa services and more.

Massager or massage package

Working out muscles can lead to soreness each time a new milestone is reached. Help soothe those tired muscles with the gift of a neck, back and shoulder massager. Or go a step further and purchase a few sessions at a massage therapy location near the recipient’s home.

Insulated water bottle or tumbler

Staying hydrated is important when working out. An insulated water bottle ensures that fitness fans can enjoy cold water or a sports drink throughout their exercise sessions. There’s even a water bottle that self-cleans using UV light to kill bacteria in the bottle.

Treadmill or stationary bike

If you know a loved one has had eyes on improving a home gym, a treadmill or stationary bike can bring the space to the next level. There is home equipment for every budget.

New kicks

Comfortable, supportive athletic shoes ensure workouts aren’t hindered by sore feet. Since shoe fit and style is a personal choice, it might be a safer bet to give a gift card to a popular athletic store or online retailer rather than purchasing the footwear yourself.

Fitness monitor or smart watch

It seems like everyone now has some sort of smart device, but if the person on your list still hasn’t made the switch to a watch that tracks various health data, then that can make for a perfect gift. Smart watches and fitness trackers monitor steps and various health markers such as pulse, elevation climbed and distance, and can even detect if a user has a burgeoning health problem. When pairing the watch with popular fitness apps, users can log daily activities and their diets to get a bigger picture of their overall health.

Those who prioritize fitness can benefit from any number of health- and fitness-minded gifts this season.