Great gifts for globetrotters

John Denver sang about “leavin’ on a jet plane,” inspiring many to take a flight to parts known and unknown. Millions of people travel to and from the country every year, with TravelPerk estimating the market size of the United States tourism sector at $798.81 billion in July 2023. Tourism took a hit during the global pandemic, but traveling has since rebounded in a big way.

With so many people taking to the roads, rails and skies, shoppers can customize their gift lists when shopping for people who have caught the travel bug. Below are several gifts for those with wanderlust.

• Portable Bluetooth speaker: Music can make the journey more interesting and create a welcoming ambiance upon arrival. People who don’t want to leave home without their favorite tunes often have curated playlists on popular music streaming services. While earbuds are a go-to for personal listening, a portable speaker can provide impressive sound to share songs with friends when relaxing by the pool or traversing trails.

• Ergonomic neck pillow: Getting some rest and being comfortable while traveling is key. Ergonomic neck pillows keep the neck and head in a comfortable position when sitting upright during long flights or rides.

• High-quality passport cover: Consider a passport travel cover that is personalized with a graphic, name or monogram. A cover can protect the passport and keep other travel documents orderly while adding a layer of elegance to travel.

• Compression packing bags or cubes: Travelers want to ensure they can bring all their gear when getting away, but sometimes suitcase space can come at a premium. Compression products work like a vacuum sealer, removing air to reduce the space that items take up.

• Travel adapter: International travel requires contending with different power outlets. In order to use electronic equipment brought from home, travelers will require the right adapter. Look for ones with multiple ports.

• Travel pouch or money belt: Keeping valuables out of the hands of pickpockets means being savvy about safe storage. Travel pouches and money belts are designed to be discrete, and some can be hidden in waistbands or under clothing to protect valuables.

• Travel journal: Journals allow travelers to capture memories along the way, with space to jot down experiences and add photos. It can make for a cherished keepsake in the future.

• New luggage: Every traveler needs a durable piece of luggage or two when the desire to see the world strikes. A rolling, vibrantly colored carry-on ensures the luggage is easily spotted and gives travelers the option to skip baggage check and bring it right on board.

Travel enthusiasts can appreciate gifts that cater to their desire to get away from home.