What to get the sports fanatic on your holiday shopping list

Diehard sports fans are a passionate lot. That passion is something to keep in mind come the holiday season, when shoppers typically must find the right fit for everyone on their list. Such an undertaking is no small task, as veteran shoppers know that the right gift for one person on their list rarely aligns with the perfect fit for another loved one. But when it comes to finding gifts for sports fans, the options are endless.

• Gear: Some sports fans are spectators, while others can’t wait to compete. Some new gear can be just what fans in the latter group are hoping to find under the tree this holiday season. Avid golfers may love a new driver or golf bag, while loved ones who can’t wait for softball season to start each spring may consider a new bat the best gift they receive this holiday season. Whatever sport sparks your favorite athlete’s passion, there’s sure to be some gear that can help them take their game to the next level.

• Tickets: Perhaps nothing sparks sports fans’ passion more strongly than seeing their favorite team in person, and that’s even more true in a post-pandemic sports landscape. Popular sports like football, baseball and basketball have traditionally sold lots of tickets, but even sports like college volleyball and Major League Soccer have set attendance records since fans were allowed to return to stadiums after the removal of pandemic-related restrictions. The demand for tickets to live sporting events has spiked as a result, and Team Marketing Report noted National Football League tickets increased by nearly 9 percent in 2023 and Major League Baseball tickets increased by 3.5 percent in that same year. Such increases have priced some fans out of the market, which is why tickets can make for such a great gift this holiday season. The gift of attending a game in person is something a loved one won’t soon forget.

• Apparel: Proud sports fans want to show their true colors, and nothing makes it easier to do so than team apparel. According to Statista, the global sports apparel market generated roughly $213 billion USD in revenue in 2023. A jersey with the name and number of a loved one’s favorite player can make for the ultimate apparel gift, but don’t overlook T-shirts, hats, outerwear, or other options this holiday season.

• Television: The popularity of watching sports is undeniable and the proof is in the financial pudding. For example, Statista reports the annual value of the NFL’s deal with ABC/ESPN/Disney to broadcast “Monday Night Football” was approximately $2.7 billion in 2023. That figure underscores how much fans love watching their favorite teams, and they need somewhere to do so. There may be no quicker route to a sports fan’s heart than through a new television to make the viewing experience that much better. The prices on 4K UHD televisions have dropped considerably in recent years, so a new TV can make the perfect gift for the sports fan in your life. Split the cost with fellow loved ones and then enjoy watching your favorite sports fan react upon seeing his or her new television under the tree.

These are just a few of the many gifts to consider for the diehard sports fan on your shopping list this holiday season.