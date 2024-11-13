Great gifts for film fans

Individuals’ hobbies can provide inspiration for gifts, particularly during the holiday season when shoppers have a lot of names on their lists.

Shoppers are bound to have a movie buff in their midst. These gift ideas can be fitting whether the recipient is a budding director, cinematographer, actor, or simply enjoys the magic of the movies.

• Personalized movie marquis poster: Who doesn’t want to see their name in lights? While it may not be possible to have the local theater change their marquis, shoppers can simulate it with a customizable poster that puts their loved one’s name front and center as part of the cast of a favorite film.

• Gourmet popcorn collection: Film fans know that having the right food while watching a movie makes the experience that much better. Elevate the viewing experience with an array of specially curated gourmet popcorn flavors. Don’t forget to include reusable popcorn tubs or cups so the snacks can keep coming.

• Couch (or chair) organizational system: These products help keep everything necessary for a movie-watching experience within reach. There are spots for remote controls, cupholders, places to stash a box of candy, and other dividers.

• Retro movie tape photo: Search Etsy for sellers like TheOrigamiFox, who create personalized prints. Like the movie marquis, this print can include a stack of now defunct VHS tapes featuring the recipient’s favorite movie titles.

• Subscription to a streaming service: Movies have gone beyond the big screen. Some studios release their films for home viewing shortly after they’ve left theaters. An array of streaming service subscriptions means viewers never miss out on seeing their favorite films. Shoppers can pay for a one-year subscription to a streaming service or upgrade an existing subscription to a no-ads model.

• Ticket stub scrapbook: Give movie buffs a place to store their much-loved movie stubs and additional memorabilia all in one place with the gift of a scrapbook.

• Portable projector: An easy-to-use and portable projector can plug into phones, laptops, tablets, or even traditional cable boxes to offer a big screen boost to at-home movie viewing.

• Behind-the-scenes information: Many books delve into topics that are bound to pique the interest of film fans. These may include autobiographies from actors and directors, a look at how certain movies were made, trivia books, or photography books that provide a behind-the-scenes look at what goes on when the camera isn’t rolling.

Movie fans will be applauding these gifts that indulge their love of film.