Top of the Slope The North Face Women’s ThermoBall™ Snow Triclimate® Jacket

The North Face designed the Women’s ThermoBall™ Snow Triclimate® for skiers and snowboarders who know the importance of adaptability in the mountains. The DryVent™ shell layer can be worn with or without the zip-in ThermoBall™ liner, depending on conditions. Stay warm. Stay comfortable. Stay out there longer.

Come check out Top of the Slope’s full line of Women’s The North Face and more!

Jacket price $399.95

Top of the Slope, 100 South Main Street, Wilkes-Barre 18701

570-822-6627 or visit https://www.topoftheslope.com/