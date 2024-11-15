🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Jack Engel, 68, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, at Embassy Wyoming Valley, Wilkes-Barre.

He was born in Wilkes-Barre, the son of the late John and Rita Brekoski Engel. Jack attended St. Nicholas School prior to graduating from Bishop Hoban High School, Class of 1974. While attending St. Nicholas School, Jack won the Edward R. Janjigian Jr. Memorial Foul Shooting Contest at the Wyoming Valley CYC.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Mark Engel.

He is survived by sisters: Mary Ann Bugbee and her husband John, Red Lion, Pa.; Susan Stoddard, Laflin; brothers: Thomas Engel and his wife Debra, Baltimore, Md.; Matthew Engel, Wilkes-Barre; and many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church, 226 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre. Family and friends may gather from 9 a.m. until time of Mass, in the church. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Dallas.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Nat Gawlas Jordan Funeral Home, Wilkes-Barre.