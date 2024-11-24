🔊 Listen to this

Wilkes-Barre City Mayor George Brown recently presented a proclamation to Catholic Social Services of Wilkes-Barre in recognition of their new program, Parents as Teachers, which is designed to empower families in Luzerne County by providing resources and support for early childhood development. The program includes home visits, parent-child family meetings, parent group connection meetings, workshops and community events, to strengthen family bonds and community support. Parents as Teachers (PAT) began in Missouri in 1981 and was established to provide support for first-time parents. Currently, PAT serves over 180,000 families nationally and internationally.