The City of Wilkes-Barre and the Wilkes-Barre Police Department recently announced the deployment of its newest K-9 team with the graduation of Patrolman Richard Olshefski and K-9 Tenshi from the Penn Vet Working Dog Center Law Enforcement K-9 Training Program.

Officer Olshefski and K-9 Tenshi, a one-and-a-half year old Belgian Malinois, finished their initial K-9 training on Nov. 15 and are now certified as a working Patrol K-9. The team will continue their training in the spring of 2025 for drug detection.

The newest K-9 team will increase the law enforcement canine services to the City of Wilkes-Barre and surrounding communities.

In addition to their services as a patrol K-9 and drug detection team, they will be attached to the Community Services Unit where they will participate in community events and serve as a bridge between the police department and the community. They will continue to network with the community through school demonstrations and other community events throughout the year.

The newest K-9 team will continue to train and work with the existing K-9 Team of Patrolman Joseph Homza and Chase, who currently serve the city.

Patrolman Homza is a certified canine trainer through the Penn Vet Working Dog center and trains numerous K-9 teams in Northeastern Pennsylvania.