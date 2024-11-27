Handmade Wall Decor

Handmade Crushed Glass Trees and Wired Trees

Celebrate the holiday season with our enchanting collection of handmade wall decor. Featuring beautifully crafted crushed glass Christmas trees, each piece sparkles with a radiant glow, capturing the magic of the season. The delicate texture of the crushed glass adds depth and elegance, making these trees a stunning focal point on any wall. Pairing perfectly with the festive spirit, our handmade wired trees offer intricate, artistic designs, each wire twisted with care to create a whimsical, nature-inspired look. These unique pieces make the perfect gift or seasonal decoration, bringing warmth and charm to any home during the holidays.

The Crooked Branch

202 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston | (570) 604-0132

