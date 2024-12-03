🔊 Listen to this

MOUNTAIN TOP — Dietta Edith (Eskin) Barelski, 95, a 30-year resident of Mountain Top, passed away on Sept. 29, 2024 in New Port Richey, Florida after an illness.

Born on March 19, 1929 in Brooklyn, New York, the daughter of the late Bernard and Loretta (Calverly) Eskin. Dee graduated from Union HS (New Jersey) and held jobs as a sewing teacher and Avon Lady, achieving the prestigious President’s Club status. Dee and her late husband, John, had been active members of the Mountain Top community, participating in many groups and committees of St. Jude’s Church. Dee also participated in golf leagues, bowling clubs, Welcome Wagon, card groups and many other community clubs while living in Mountain Top.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, John Barelski; daughter, Deborah Ann Knorr-Hicks; and brother Bernard Eskin Jr.

Surviving are daughters Kyle Holland (Barry) of Hernando Beach, Florida; Cynthia Witkowski (David) of Hudson, Florida; Lynne Barelski (Charles Sipler) of Mountain Top, Pennsylvania, six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at McCune Funeral Home, Mountain Top on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., with interment in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Hanover Twp., to follow.