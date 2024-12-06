🔊 Listen to this

Diamonds to the annual Toys for Tots Open Skate held Tuesday in the Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza. The U.S. Marine Corps Reserve program deserves plenty of praise on its own, but this teams the arena and the American Hockey League Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins with the Marines to boost donations while giving the public access to the AHL-regulation ice rink for some truly heart-warming fun. It is a textbook example of “win-win.”

Coal to the various circumstances that led to uncertainty in providing law enforcement officers at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport. Avoca Borough opted to stop providing service, and the county agreed to fill the void through the District Attorney’s office, but the federal government eliminated funding that offset the cost. Surely we are not forgetting the importance of airport security so soon after the 2001 terrorist attacks reshaped the way we do everything. The estimated cost for county coverage of $144,000 per year seems like a reasonable expense. We have no solution to propose, but it seems that kind of money ought to be available in the combined federal, state, county, airport and municipal budgets.

Diamonds to the Duryea Police department for a reminder to car owners about free security upgrades offered after a surge of theft involving certain Kia and Hyundai models. On its website, Hyundai said thefts began to spike in the summer of 2022, and that thieves primarily target entry-level models not equipped with push-button ignitions and immobilizing anti-theft devices — some 4 million vehicles on U.S. roads. Both Hyundai and Kia are offering free software upgrades for specific models; more information is available at the customercare.com and owners.hyundaiusa.com. Issuing the reminder is a small thing for a police department, but it shows attention to detail in the efforts to keep their community safe.

Coal, while we’re on the subject, to those who have posted videos showing how to exploit the security weaknesses in certain car models. The phrase “Kia Challenge” became disturbingly ubiquitous. We realize the question of free speech comes into play here, but the online postings sure feel like abetting a crime. It’s important to note that thieves adopting the “challenge” didn’t always carefully ID their target vehicles. We know of one local instance where a thief smashed a person’s car and did further damage trying to steal a Kia that was not one of the vulnerable models. The theft failed, but the damage took weeks to fix.