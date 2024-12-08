🔊 Listen to this

“Gifts” brighten days, “giving” brightens lives. It is more than a semantic difference. It can be a change in attitude and outcomes. While we can get satisfaction out of offering or opening a gift, the act of sharing with those who may not have as much as us can be life-altering. And as the dual season of buying and donating picks up steam, it’s worth remembering the distinction.

We are now surrounded by requests for donations.

On Friday St. Nicholas/St. Mary’s Parish in Wilkes-Barre celebrated St. Nicholas’ Feast Day with an annual sight to warm the hearts of all but the most bah-humbug among us. Those attending the Mass crowded their way toward the altar to pile up toys for less fortunate children.

A few days earlier, the Toys for Tots campaign held the annual open skate at the Mohegan Arena, eliciting more donations, smiles and family memories. The Luzerne County Transportation Authority is similarly holding its “Stuff the Bus” campaign for Toys for Tots.

Salvation Army bell ringers are out and about with their donation kettles. And numerous other organizations and agencies are working to give help to those in need. As they say, ‘tis the season.

People like to volunteer around this time of year as well, particularly at events offering free meals for Thanksgiving or Christmas. And that may best demonstrate the weak part of all this generosity: timing.

As is so often reported, soup kitchens and food pantries often grapple with a glut of help now, and a dearth of it most other months of the year.

While giving right now can make a difference, giving year-round makes more sense. If you wanted to volunteer at a charitable holiday dinner, why not volunteer when nothing special is being celebrated? A lot of people are still in need, and help is harder to find. How different might it be to schedule a few hours or a day to help each month?

Similarly, if giving toys or money now makes you feel good, maybe donating a few more times throughout the year will make you feel better.

Dec. 3 was “Giving Tuesday.” The very name suggest you can do it all in one day. But the website explains a broader notion that should apply to all charity donations and work.

“Giving Tuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. Since then, it has grown into a year-round global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.”

By all means, give now. But while you do, consider the value of giving year-round.