🔊 Listen to this

Last weekend’s holiday concert by the Northeast Pennsylvania Philharmonic was more than just a terrific — and terrifically eclectic — celebration of the season. It was a virtuoso reminder of just how much the orchestra brings to our region.

From her opening appearance, Maestra Melisse Brunet sparkled, literally and figuratively.

“I have a question,” she teased, “Can you see me?”

Her shimmering gold outfit draped perfectly to put on a show all its own as the lights bounced off glitter, shifting with her exuberant moves.

But that was just a side note to the clever arrangements performed by the Philharmonic and a wide range of artists. Members of the Wilkes University Choir and the Marywood University Concert Choir accompanied many melodies, lining the back of the stage, which was so packed with performers every curtain had been removed to make room, leaving the usually hidden venerable brick wall as the show’s sole backdrop.

And yet they found space enough for dancers from the Ballet Theatre of Scranton to evoke the days of bobby soxers at the malt shop for “Jingle Bell Rock.” The dancers returned for “Parade of the Wooden Soldiers,” marching down the aisles in colorful military regalia, managing to fit on that sliver of stage for some crisply choreographed footwork ending in a slow, sequential slide to the floor, one end of the line to the other.

Nick Driscoll put on a Master Class for Klezmer newcomers with jaw-dropping clarinet control as he played “Klezmer 101,” a premium sampling of all that distinctive European sound brings to our melting pot nation. The String Students of the Valenches Music Company occupied the same bit of stage to play “Up on the Housetop,” some of the performers so young the violins had been made extra small.

Brunet and company included an African version of “Glory to God in the Highest,” titled “Ogo ni fun Oluwa!” punctuated with the characteristic drum rhythms. Departing Philharmonic Executive Director Nancy Sanderson got an appropriate farewell by guest-conducting “Sleigh Ride.” And the audience got to sing along with classic carols. Fa la la la la, indeed!

The highlight was, of course, whatever each audience member found most impressive, but we’d nominate the “Christmas Day” medley arranged by Gustav Holst and sung by eight superbly trained soloists who sent notes soaring into the rafters.

The holiday concert is history. But the NEPA Philharmonic is midway through the 2024-25 season, with works by Bizet, Tchaikovsky, Copland, Orff and Tina Turner in the wings, as well as a chamber series that moves to a new location each performance.

Check out the schedule at nepaphil.org and consider attending one or a few performances. They are professional, polished and engaging additions to our corner of the world.