Happy Friday the 13th! To counter the myth of bad luck, we offer nothing but diamonds today.

Diamonds to our region’s quirky holiday stunts carried out again this year, the awarding of a completely decorated and completely useless water heater to a worthy resident in Kingston, and the presentation of the “Golden Throne” toilet-themed Christmas tree to a Lake-Lehman School District resident. We don’t deny these corny creations can be interpreted as poor representations of our region, but we prefer to embrace the spirit expressed by those who keep the traditions alive as distinctive ways to show appreciation for real and consistent community service.

Diamonds to the NEPA Quilt of Valor Chapter for showing appreciation to our veterans with a practical and patriotic gift: a real quilt. The latest recipient, James Harris of Dallas, enlisted after his 1996 graduation from the since-close Bishop O’Reilly High School and served in the U.S. Army Reserves and U.S. Army National Guard, being deployed in Bosnia on a peace-keeping mission. It may seem a small thing, but every bit of gratitude we can show our veterans is well-earned.

Diamonds to the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for continuing the annual “River of the Year” contest. You can vote for one of the nominees online at the Pennsylvania Organization for Watersheds and Rivers website, pawatersheds.org, the agency that administers the contest with DCNR support. While local waterways have won in the past (The North Branch of the Susquehanna River in 2023, for example), this year’s nominees are outside our county. But that doesn’t matter. The reason we believe this contest is worthy of extra attention is simple: Healthy rivers are essential to our very existence, and any effort to remind people of that fact deserves praise.

Diamonds and a wish for future success to Luzerne County Detective Sergeant Chaz Balogh for his decades of service, much of it as head of the unit investigating computer crimes against children. As he admitted in an interview for the Times Leader, that’s a job that most people would find difficult to endure for very long, yet he kept at it despite seeing an ugly side of people interacting with children, and perhaps more importantly, he always kept a smile and a positive attitude when dealing with the public, often while giving advice on how to detect and combat the crimes he investigated.

Diamonds to all the numerous events held and to be held throughout our county for the holidays. This week alone saw Christmas in Dailey Park by the West Wyoming Parks and Recreation people, The annual Christmas Tree Lighting from the Hanover Township Lions Club, the Swoyersville Santa Parade, a Jingle Mingle hosted by Plymouth Alive, and Santa has been popping up everywhere to the delight of children and adults. Enjoy the season!