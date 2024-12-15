🔊 Listen to this

Imagine for a moment that whatever job you do or did, or whatever job someone you love does, is hated by someone you never met.

You’re a plumber who fixed hundreds of leaks and furnaces, sometimes getting up at 3 a.m. to help a person without heat. You’re an auto mechanic who patched thousands of tires and replaced scores of parts properly without failure. You’re a short-order cook who served endless eggs and bacon or BLTs with no customer ever complaining. The real-life versions are countless, so you shouldn’t have any problem picturing yourself in this scenario.

Now imagine a person you never met feels he or she was wronged by someone else who does the same work you do. Maybe the wrong was real, maybe it was imagined. That doesn’t matter. The one who feels wronged decides to send a message to all those in your profession by shooting and killing you (or a person you love).

Is the killer a champion of good? Has he or she struck a blow for “justice?” Or is he or she homicidal?

That’s essentially the question a Thursday story asked about the suspect in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. The headline read “Hero or Terrorist?”

Our blunt answer: Neither. Regardless of whether Luigi Mangione is found guilty, the person who shot Thompson was a cold-blooded murderer. The fact that many of us have complaints — some fully justified — about how health insurance companies operate does not turn this murder into some virtuous act.

We saw this sort of idolization of a killer locally during the long saga of Hugo Selenski. Bodies of several people were found on his property in 2003, and as soon as his case — and his image — hit the public eye people became fans and supporters. Some fell for his boyish charm and looks, some argued that the people he killed were bad actors who deserved it.

Web postings praising him became common. “I hope they find him not guilty! I don’t care if he did do it. He is killing mother f—ing low lifes!” “I think he’s freakin’ HOT!!!”

Selenski’s myth grew when he escaped from prison and then turned himself in, and again when he was acquitted on early homicide charges, but in 2015, his luster wore off when a jury convicted him for the horrific strangling deaths of two people. He had been in trouble with the law repeatedly since 1994; perhaps the conviction finally showed people who he really was.

All of which suggests our area should be more skeptical of the lionization of Thompson’s murderer. Yes, the American health care system is expensive and too often skewed to profit over outcomes. But idolizing Mangione (or whoever killed Thompson) doesn’t fix any problems; It is misdirected and dangerous.

That’s the reality. No imagination needed.