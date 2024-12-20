🔊 Listen to this

Diamonds, one last time, to the many Christmas parades, fairs, festivals, tree lightings and every other celebration people have been able to attend in recent weeks. Sunday’s front page featured uplifting photos from several of them, people across the county got free food, free music, opportunities to shop unique gifts, all of it adding up to family-friendly fun. There is no intent here to shortchange any other celebrations held in recent weeks, but Christmas clearly remains the biggest holiday in the county, uplifting more people than anything else, thanks to these events.

Coal to those responsible for the tragic death of one-month-old infant in Nanticoke. An autopsy initially deemed it an accidental death of asphyxia by mechanical compression, but police found mounting evidence that led to charging a 19-year old woman — the infant’s mother — with involuntary manslaughter. The man who did the autopsy gave a medical opinion that the infant did not have the strength to wiggle into a position to cause death, and the mother’s phone history included suspicious online activity related to infant sleep and crying. The case has yet to play out, of course, but this increasingly seems like tragedy that could have been prevented.

Diamonds to Victory Sports for bringing some smiles, and Santa himself, to athletes who participate in the Victory Sports event. Mr. Claus showed up for the annual Christmas party at St. Joseph Marello Hall, which included pizza, wings, cupcakes and beverages courtesy of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Elks Lodge 109. Live music added to the festive atmosphere. We try to praise the many holiday gatherings with Santa throughout the season, without always singling out one. But Victory Sports is, on it’s own, a worthy effort to better serve adults who may have special needs; the party was just icing on the cake (or cupcake) for all they did this year.

Coal to the bizarre pizza box fire incident that, as reported in yesterday’s paper, has led to police filing charges of arson and reckless burning against a Shavertown woman. Police say the woman admitted placing a pizza box on the ground in the woods behind her home and setting it on fire, then tried to put it out with a hose, but it couldn’t reach. The brush fire spread and damaged multiple properties. Outdoor fires in residential communities have long been an unnecessary risk some people seem too willing to take, often at the expense of neighbors. This seems like a textbook example of how it’s best to avoid them completely, and if you do for some reason decide to try it, keep plenty of water or extinguisher immediately at hand.