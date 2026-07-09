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If you had ancestors in America during the revolution of the 1770s and 1780s, there’s no better time than the month of our nation’s 250th birthday to get busy and research them, courtesy of FamilySearch.

A webinar entitled “Friend or Foe: Researching Colonial Ancestors During the American Revolution,” scheduled just days ago, will go into the FamilySearch archives, which are available online for viewing later.

Anyone looking back at those days must remember that not all Americans supported the revolution, and some actively opposed it.

Says FamilySearch, “Genealogist Melanie McComb will guide participants through methods for discovering colonial ancestors and determining how they may have contributed to, or opposed, the Revolutionary cause.”

Wyoming Valley was one of the battlegrounds in that era, with supporters of independence suffering a disastrous defeat in July of 1778 at the hands of a force of British troops, loyalists (Tories) and Native Americans.

Those times were further complicated by a dispute between supporters of Connecticut and Pennsylvania over who should control the northern part of what is now Pennsylvania.

Of course, printed historical material on colonial and revolutionary times in our area abounds. The Luzerne County Historical Society’s Bishop Memorial Library (accessible to members) is at 49 S. Franklin St. in Wilkes-Barre and is a huge repository of the area’s historical materials.

For days and hours, visit the website at www.luzernehistory.org. Updates, such as summer hours, are made via the society’s Facebook page.

To access the FamilySearch webinars and other videos, go to www.familysearch.org.

Heroic miners: Congratulations to the Anthracite Heritage Foundation and King’s College on their recent dedication of a monument to our area’s miners, who over the years performed heroic acts in our area’s all-time most dangerous line of work.

The monument, which lists the names of Carnegie Medal recipients, is at the Miners Memorial Park, a facility next to the Alley Center of King’s College. The building is at the intersection of Public Square and North Main Street in Wilkes-Barre.

The Carnegie Medal was established in 1904 by industrialist Andrew Carnegie to recognize heroic acts.

Anthracite coal mining, the dominant industry in Northeastern Pennsylvania for many years, was our area’s most hazardous occupation, with as many as 100 to 150 miners a year losing their lives on the job in Luzerne County alone.3.

Our region’s ethnicities: Curious about the numerous ethnic groups that have called our Wyoming Valley area home? Then you won’t want to miss “100 Years of Ethnic Change in the Wyoming Valley,” a walking tour sponsored by the Greater Wilkes-Barre YMCA, on July 29.

It will be led by Michael Polgar, professor at Penn State Hazleton, who will discuss “demographic and ethnic patterns” in our area historically. The walk is part of the Y’s annual summer series.

It will begin at the Y, corner of South Franklin Street and West Northampton Street in downtown Wilkes-Barre at 6 p.m. and will proceed to the Jewish Community Center in Kingston.

These walks of approximately 90 minutes are free. If the walk has to be postponed due to the weather, it will be rescheduled for the following evening.

You may pick up a schedule for the remaining walks in this summer’s series at the Y.

Population growth: The United States has gone from 3.4 million in 1790 (census of that year) to 331.4 million as of 2020 (in rounded figures), the Bureau of the Census announced. Recent adjustments have given a new population estimate of 341 million plus, the census announced in an update.

Tom Mooney is a Times Leader genealogy writer. Reach him at tommooney42@gmail.com.