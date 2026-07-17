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Sometimes genealogical lightning does strike.

You never know where you’re going to come across some source of information vital to your quest to know more about your ancestors.

I had long wondered about the “why” of my maternal ancestors taking what appeared to be an unusual route from Ireland to America in the 1830s – entering via the New Brunswick province of Canada and then settling in the town of Ogdensburg in upstate New York, from which some of them later moved to Wilkes-Barre.

I had heard of some possibilities, but nothing that really sealed the deal.

Then, at the Osterhout Free Library’s annual book sale a few weeks ago, I found (and bought) a classic study of British politics and the mid-19th-century Irish diaspora, and discovered a well-researched answer that fit with everything else I had learned about those ancestors.

That book, published in 1962, is “The Great Hunger,” by eminent British historian Cecil Woodham-Smith. Discussing British policies of the time, Woodham-Smith shows how simple and practical it had become for emigrating Irish to take that route, removing all the mystery I had long wondered about.

Imagine getting a significant genealogical question answered when all I had set out to do was help the library a bit.

Woodham-Smith’s most famous historical study, by the way, is “The Reason Why,” which explains how policy and confusion led to the British Army’s tragic charge of the Light Brigade during the Crimean War.

Don’t miss library book sales, genealogists. At the very least, you’ll run into some nice folks to talk with.

But there might also be genealogical gold waiting for you there.

Genealogy help: FamilySearch, the free online genealogical service, is offering some more assistance this month.

On July 30 at 1 p.m., a video program entitled “Using Google Maps for Family History will be presented.

FamilySearch’s latest monthly release of records from all over the world is heavy on records from Italy, though many more countries are represented in the newest trove.

To access anything from this source, begin by going to www.familysearch.com.

Killian honored: The Luzerne County Historical Society has honored local attorney and history activist Stephen Killian with the title of “director emeritus.”

Said the Times Leader on the occasion, “During his time with LCHS, Killian played a key role in strengthening the Society’s collections and archives, supporting preservation of historic properties, guiding the organization through leadership transitions and building partnerships across the region.”

The Historical Society has long been one of the area’s premier destinations for genealogists.

More hours at the museum: Speaking of the Historical Society, fans of the museum will have more hours to tour it and enjoy the local history exhibits for the rest of the month

On July 23, 25, 30, and 31, it will be open from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., the society has announced.

The museum is at 69 South Franklin St. in Wilkes-Barre, behind the Osterhout Free Library.

Be alert for other Historical Society events over the balance of the summer, including tours of its historic homes.

Yearbook video: The Northeast Pennsylvania Genealogical Society now offers an online video overview of its huge collection of regional high school and college yearbooks.

To access the video (5:34 long) and view a complete list of the collection, visit www.nepgs.com. To read the individual yearbooks, you must join the society and schedule a visit. The society is at 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. Membership information is on the website listed above.

Tom Mooney is a Times Leader genealogy writer. Reach him at tommooney42@gmail.com.