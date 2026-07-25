The July 1 death of State Trooper Michael Pahira in Schuylkill County — struck during a vehicle inspection by a driver with a checkered record — has sparked debate about CDL licensing, the legality of Haitian-born Michael Bon’s presence in the country, his right to have such a license, and the need to require truck drivers to prove fluency in English.

The top priority must be Pahira and his family, but we have already seen that slip into the background.

Anti-immigrant forces have seized on Bon’s legal status to justify the ongoing crackdown, and state and federal legislators have passed or proposed bills regarding licensing and English proficiency mandates.

Fair enough, but the reality is that federal oversight of our massive trucking industry has been glacial in adapting to real world changes. In 2004, a local hauler invited the Times Leader on a run from here to Georgia and back. Why? “Today’s the first day of the new regulations,” he said, and he wanted people to know what truck drivers go through every day — and how regulations can impact them in unexpected ways.

The new rules at the time were the first major “Hours-of-service” (HOS) revision since 1939. For the most part, they remain unchanged since 2004.

The trip showed many things drivers of smaller vehicles need to know: Taking too long to pass a tractor-trailer is dangerous. Driving too close before moving into the passing lane — and shifting back into the right lane too soon afterward — are extremely dangerous. A hard gust of crosswind can challenge even the most skilled driver to control the truck.

“A lot of people don’t know the physics of a truck,” he said. “This is 65 feet long and about 102 inches wide. We average about 60,000 to 70,000 pounds in weight.” A truck going 60 miles an hour will need more than 700 feet — roughly two football fields, including end zones — to stop.

The new HOS rules made sense on paper: Increasing maximum drive time per work shift from 10 to 11 hours, increasing mandatory off-duty time from 8 to 10 hours, resetting complex weekly maximum driving hour limits by taking at least 34 consecutive hours off, and more.

The trip showed that the theory often can’t accommodate reality. Drivers may need to take breaks for unexpected health or mechanical glitches, or run into surprise detours. If paid not by mile but by load, there’s pressure to scramble schedules to assure a full trailer — rather than the non-paying “load of post holes” — for a return trip.

That 34-hour break? During a CB radio debate, one driver pointed out, “Suppose you’re 30 minutes away from home and you hit your limit. You’ve got to pull over where you are and stop for 34 hours.”

The complexities exposed by that trip ran deeper and across a much broader set of issues, exposing how hard it can be to set pragmatic and effective regulations.

In the US, freight overwhelmingly moves by truck. “That car you’re driving, that seat you’re in, the burrito you’re eating, the coffee you’re drinking, the cell phone you’re using,” the driver said, “Everything was brought by truck.”

We all want safer roads and rules that would have spared Trooper Pahira from an avoidable death. But rules that work in the real world of truckers — without disrupting consumer demand for instant-everything — require time, research, and a comprehensive view of a complex industry.