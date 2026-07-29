Three generations who maintained a family tradition by coming to the St. Ann’s Novena included, from left: Joseph and Darlene Krysko of Clarks Summit, their daughter Jennifer Soy of Moosic and her children, 7-year-old Luke and 9-year-old Bridget.

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It may be one of the lesser-known religious traditions in our region, but the annual St. Ann’s Novena in Scranton concluded its 102nd year last weekend.

“Novena” comes pretty directly from the Latin feminine version of novenus, meaning “nine each” or “ninefold.” The name refers to nine days of rituals and prayers followed by the actual feast day of St. Ann, which has led some news reporters to talk of a 10-day affair. But that’s a very small nit to pick regarding a tradition rich in both religious and secular sentiment.

In the Roman Catholic Church, St. Ann is the mother of Mary, who in turn is the mother of Jesus Christ. That makes Ann Christ’s grandmother. As in Granny, Grammy, Gram, Nanna, Nan, Meemaw, Maw Maw, Gigi, Mimi, Abuela, Nonna, Baba and many more assignations.

More than a century of nine-day services in Scranton means that a lot of generations have taken turns attending. That multi-generational spirit was evident in a Wednesday story about a service held on Saturday, which doubled as a special mass for grandparents and grandchildren.

Plains Township’s Cathie Jescavage came to the event with her granddaughters, 6-year-old Charlotte Ruch and 4-year-old Magnolia Ruch of Wyoming, who “have been coming since they were babies.” Most likely, the youngsters didn’t initially appreciate the connection, but now they are old enough to get it. “St. Ann is Jesus’ GiGi,” Jescavage explained to the girls, using the same nickname they use for her.

“My mom brought me every year when I was a little girl,” Jennifer Soy said, explaining she is happy to continue the tradition by bringing her own children to the Novena. “I think it brings them closer to the church.”

In the Catholic Church, St. Ann has come to play the role often stereotypical of grandma: Intercessor when the parents are too busy or too set in their opinions to give a child a fair shake (or just give a child what they want). Yes, grandparents may dote on their child’s children, but there is a sound logic in letting them weigh in: First-generation parents may make mistakes that grandparents learned (from experience) not to make. True, grands may prove meddlesome and quick to spoil, but they may also have a wisdom that only comes with age.

This is part of why the Novena seems such a powerful draw for more than a century. And that secular component has a spirituality independent of the religion. As the story noted, the ritual is so old that it has spawned traditions within traditions. Some people travel long distances to participate. Some even make it a pilgrimage on foot, walking from Pittston (or further) to Scranton for one service.

Children often grow up remembering their parents or grandparents making the daily trip to pray. Many may have participated. Some continue to show up, bringing their own children. You can even find three generations of one family sitting in the folding chairs.

That’s the kind of connection that religion can inspire. But it is also the kind that can transcend religion, infusing our lives and our communities with a sense of history, making bonds that make the world work.