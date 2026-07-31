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One of the joys of being a member of the Northeast Pennsylvania Genealogical Society is receiving the quarterly newsletter in your email.

The newsletter is not just a list of what’s going on. It includes a collection of articles from various sources that will open new research doors to you and make you a stronger genealogist.

One reprint that opens up many possibilities is titled “Where Was Your Pennsylvania Ancestor in 1926?” Originally appearing in “PA Ancestors” just a few months ago, it lists a wide variety of sources of information about ancestors who might be close in time but still hidden behind a veil of history.

You will learn things you might not know about using the U.S. Census and finding draft cards (think World War I) to fill out your picture of ancestors in that anniversary year.

Combine these suggestions with locally available materials (such as city directories and newspaper files), and you will most certainly end up with a clearer picture of your ancestors and family groupings from the early 20th century.

The newsletter is sent via email to all members of the society. The society’s research library is on the second floor at 57 N. Franklin St. in Wilkes-Barre.

Research times are available to members on Thursdays. To join and to make other inquiries, call 570 829-1765 or email nepgsmail@gmail.com.

Census

The Bureau of the Census has a Facebook page that can be useful to genealogists. Recently, I found it offering a new chart on the foreign-born population of the United States over the years. Since most Americans are descended from immigrants, those statistics are potentially valuable background.

Italian ancestry: With festivals celebrating Italian ancestry on the horizon, the free genealogy service FamilySearch recently announced that it has added more than a million Italy-related genealogical records spanning the centuries. Visit www.familysearch.com for these and other troves of data.

Of course, if you really want to get a handle on Italian ancestry, you can check out the Lower East Side Tenement Museum in New York City. One of the historically recreated apartments is that of the Baldizzi family of the 1930s.

The museum conducts group tours of its various ethnic apartments as well as neighborhood walking tours. Everything is by appointment. Visit www.tenement.org for information on the tours and all the apartments.

The living history museum is at Broome and Orchard streets in the Lower East Side of Manhattan, readily accessible by bus and subway. It includes a bookstore featuring many works on the various ethnicities that came to America over the years.

RootsTech

Would you believe that RootsTech for 2027 is already in the works? It is set for March 4-7 next year in Salt Lake City, Utah, but is viewable online and largely for free all over the world.

RootsTech is a multi-day event consisting of live presentations, nearly all of which are archived for use over the next few years. I keep urging genealogists to search them out and continue to improve their technique and sharpen their research skills.

Archiving

Archivists from many countries recently met in Kazakhstan to discuss best practices in locating and preserving records for use all over the world.

That is good news not only for historians but for genealogists as well. In America and in many other nations, people are seeking information about their ancestors and the times in which they lived.

Even in a digital age, records continue to face danger from war, natural disasters, and a lack of preservation expertise.

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Tom Mooney is a Times Leader genealogy writer. Reach him at tommooney42@gmail.com.