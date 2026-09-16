Rock, country, pop and more are taking over stages across Northeastern PA this fall. Check out major concerts, touring artists and tribute shows coming to NEPA in 2026.

🔊 Listen to this

Fall brings cooler temperatures, changing leaves and a busy concert calendar to Northeastern Pennsylvania. From country and classic rock to punk, pop, jazz and tribute acts, performers will take the stage at theaters, arenas, fairgrounds and other venues throughout the region.

The fall lineup includes nationally known artists, longtime favorites and tribute shows celebrating some of music’s biggest acts. Concertgoers can catch performances in Wilkes-Barre, Scranton, Stroudsburg, Bloomsburg, Jim Thorpe, Mount Pocono and other communities across the region.

Whether you’re looking for a large arena show, an evening at a historic theater or a tribute to a favorite band, there are plenty of options throughout the fall.

Upcoming fall concerts

For information about the following events, visit the DiscoverNEPA events calendar.

• Randy Travis: The More Life Tour, Sept. 23, 7:30 p.m., F.M. Kirby Center, Wilkes-Barre. Travis’ original touring band will perform with guest vocalist James Dupré.

• Brad Paisley Live, Sept. 24, 7:30 p.m., Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza, Wilkes-Barre Township. Paisley will perform songs from throughout his country music career.

• NEPA Philharmonic Presents: Luzerne 240th, Sept. 25, 7 p.m., F.M. Kirby Center, Wilkes-Barre. The concert will celebrate America’s 250th anniversary and Luzerne County’s 240th anniversary with music and local history.

• An Evening with Black Flag, Sept. 26, 7 p.m., The Ritz Theater, Scranton.

• Pink Floyd USA Experience, Sept. 26, 8 p.m., Milford Theater, Milford.

• Skillet, Sept. 28, 8 p.m., Bloomsburg Fairgrounds, Bloomsburg.

• Xtreme Queen — The Legacy of Freddie Mercury, Oct. 3, 8 p.m., Mount Airy Casino Resort, Mount Pocono.

• The Badlees, Oct. 4, 6:30 p.m., Mauch Chunk Opera House, Jim Thorpe.

• The Warped Tour Band, Oct. 9, 8 p.m., Sherman Theater, Stroudsburg. The show will feature music associated with the emo and pop-punk era, with Dookie and Fake Out Boy opening.

• The Fab Four — The Ultimate Tribute, Oct. 17, 7 p.m., F.M. Kirby Center, Wilkes-Barre.

• MANIA: The ABBA Tribute, Oct. 18, 7:30 p.m., F.M. Kirby Center, Wilkes-Barre.

• Rodrigo y Gabriela — OurHome Tour, Oct. 22, 8 p.m., Sherman Theater, Stroudsburg.

• Ashley McBryde, Oct. 23, 8 p.m., F.M. Kirby Center, Wilkes-Barre.

• The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra, Oct. 27, 7 p.m., The Theater at North, Scranton.

• (CANDLE)LIT Brass 360°, Oct. 28, 6 and 7:30 p.m., Marywood University Rotunda, Scranton. The Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic will present the concert featuring a 12-piece brass ensemble performing in the round.

• Fetty Wap, Oct. 30, 8 p.m., Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza, Wilkes-Barre Township.

• Journey: Final Frontier Tour, Nov. 6, 7:30 p.m., Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza, Wilkes-Barre Township.

• Paul Anka: You Are My Destiny Tour, Nov. 8, 7 p.m., F.M. Kirby Center, Wilkes-Barre.

• Lou Gramm, Nov. 20, 8 p.m., F.M. Kirby Center, Wilkes-Barre.

• Samantha Fish — Paper Doll Live World Tour, Nov. 21, 8 p.m., Sherman Theater, Stroudsburg.

Keep the music going this fall

The fall concert season offers a mix of genres and venues, from arena performances by nationally known artists to intimate theater shows and tribute concerts.

The events listed above are only part of what is happening throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania. For more live music, performances, festivals and other things to do, check the full NEPA events calendar.

This story was originally published at DiscoverNEPA.com.

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Michelle Johnson is a lifelong NEPA resident and currently calls the Back Mountain home. She loves telling stories that highlight the places, people, and things that make this area such a great place to live. Outside of writing, Michelle loves to binge-watch HGTV home renovation shows, reading, and exploring local spots with her family.