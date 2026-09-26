Wyoming Area put together a series of firsts Friday night.
With David Favata catching two of Luke Kopetchny’s three touchdown passes, Warriors have a winning record for the first time this season after beating host Western Wayne, 35-13, in a non-league football game.
The Warriors have their first winning streak of the season as well as their initial road win after being shut out in their previous two trips.
“It was a good step forward in terms of developing our team,” coach Randy Spencer said in a phone interview, “to go into a challenging environment and get a win.”
The Warriors scored the game’s final 21 points after leading by just a point heading into the final play of the first half.
Kopetchny found Favata on a deep fade pattern and the receiver went high in the air to pull in the pass that arrived just over the reach of a defender for a 32-yard touchdown.
“David Favata made a nice adjustment on the ball in the end zone,” Spencer said. “That gave us a nice momentum boost going into the second half.”
The Warriors, who had yielded two touchdowns in the last five minutes of the first half, held the Wildcats scoreless over the final two quarters.
“Our defense played very well n the second half,” Spencer said. “They had one opportunity in the Red Zone and we got a big fourth-down stop. The kids responded.”
Nicholas Kondrosky added to the lead by turning a third-and-one run into the line into a 37-yard, third-quarter touchdown.
The last touchdown came with Kopetchny rolled out on third-and-goal in the fourth quarter and hit Drew Keating for an 8-yard score.
Kopetchny finished 7-for-13 for 116 yards passing while also rushing for 39 yards on five carries and adding 44 yards on two punt returns.
The Warriors opened the scoring with Dominic Bartell’s 1-yard run in the first quarter.
Favata also reached up high in the end zone for his first touchdown, a 24-yarder for a 14-0 lead in the second quarter.
Western Wayne rallied to briefly make it a one-point game.
Jason Sparks raced around right end for a 76-yard touchdown and Hunter Rodger went off left tackle for a 5-yard touchdown with 1:27 left in the half.
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