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Happy October! It’s the month of pumpkins and ghosts and chilling air, of gridiron contests and baseball playoffs and fall festivals. Backyard gardens are giving their last few tastes of the freshest vegetables, and the final outdoor blooms of the year —mostly mums and asters —have commandeered flower beds to signal the approach of winter.

And while nearly past its prime, we would be remiss in failing to encourage a little leaf-peeping before the trees go bare. Don’t be daunted by the slow spread of brown; there’s still plenty of color in what—as we annually point out—is one of the northeast region’s most distinctive displays: fall foliage.

To quote the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources report for this week:

Forestry staff from Pinchot State Forest (serving Luzerne, Lackawanna, Wyoming, Susquehanna, and Wayne counties) said the majority of the district has peaked and most of the trees are bare, but some late fall foliage can still be enjoyed in parts of southern Lackawanna and Luzerne counties this week. Oaks and beech will be the last remaining color throughout the area, providing shades of yellow, orange, and red. A handful of red maples are still holding onto their leaves, adding some bright reds amongst a sea of orange. Cold nights this past week helped bring out vibrant colors in the remaining foliage that can be seen before the end of the season. Recommended areas to see late fall foliage include Nescopeck State Park and the Moosic Mountain and Montage Mountain tracts.

We added an emphasis on our own backyard to point out that our counties are stubborn holdouts, not yet ready to give up on the eye-popping opportunities fall affords. DCNR officially lists Luzerne as “Still nice but declining.” If that’s not good enough for you, visit the fall foliage report website at pa.gov and pick among those few listed as “Peak Color” that aren’t too far a drive from here, including Chester, Delaware and Lancaster counties. But don’t dawdle. It won’t be much longer before all 67 counties across the commonwealth fall into the category “Season over.”

It is hard to overstate the rare gift our area forests provide each fall. As DCNR points out, “Only three regions of the world support deciduous forests that display autumn colors: Eastern North America, the British Isles and parts of northwestern Europe, and northeastern China and northern Japan.”

Other forests are either tropical or dominated by conifers. Not that there’s anything wrong with that; each has its charm. But billions of people never get to see the variety of colors Penn’s Woods provides through 134 species of trees, as well as shrubs and vines.

So if you’ve got an afternoon or maybe just a few moments, drive around with an eye out for color and, as the old TV ads used to say, “Enjoy, Enjoy!”

Happy October!