Valkyries forward Gabby Williams (1) shoots against Dream guard Jordin Canada (3) for two of her game-high 26 points to take the opener in the WNBA Finals on Saturday.

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SAN FRANCISCO — Gabby Williams so believes in Golden State’s poise in crunch time because of the way the Valkyries have won all along with their defense.

They believe in each other to make the play in the biggest of moments.

Williams converted two free throws with 1:18 left to put Golden State ahead, two more with 4.1 seconds to go on the way to scoring 26 points while facing constant pressure from Atlanta’s stingy defense, and the Valkyries held off the Dream 68-64 in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals on Saturday.

“Even though we were down with a few minutes left I think we had the game right where we wanted it because it just came down to getting stops,” Williams said. “That’s been our bread and butter all season. That’s why we harp on it so much because we’ve built great defensive habits for these moments.”

It was the first loss all postseason for Atlanta, snapping a 10-game winning streak overall. And coach Karl Smesko was ready to get right back to work watching film to figure out what to do better in Game 2. The Dream are still yet to win a finals game, swept in each of their previous three trips.

“We were right there, right there, so that’s why it hurts a little bit but it also motivates us,” he said. “We know what we’re capable of doing so we’ll have one day to get ourselves as ready as possible and then I think we’ll play even better.”

Finding a way to slow down Williams — and all of her capable supporting cast — is going to be a challenge.

After a quiet first quarter, she scored 16 of her points in the second and no other Valkyries finished in double figures as they shot 32.1% and 7 of 33 from 3-point range.

“We always knew we were going to find a way somehow,” Williams said on the microphone postgame as fans chanted “Gabby! Gabby!”

Rhyne Howard missed a 3-point try with 1:09 left but Angel Reese made a steal moments later. Naz Hillmon also missed from deep. Kiah Stokes gave the Dream another chance she missed the first of two free throws with 23.8 seconds left. Then Allisha Gray couldn’t knock down a 3 with 9 seconds left.

Williams converted two free throws with just over 4 seconds left to seal it.

Game 2 in the best-of-seven series is Monday night back at Chase Center, where the ear-piercing noise from a raucous “Ballhalla” crowd made for the exact hostile environment Valkyries coach Natalie Nakase requested from the home fans.

One of these two franchises will capture its first championship, and if the first game is any indication it’s going to be an all-out defensive fight.

Gray returned from injury to score 19 points, while Reese added 14 points and 12 rebounds. Jordin Canada contributed eight points, seven assists and five rebounds for the Dream, hitting a timely 13-foot jumper with 4:23 remaining.

Williams made a driving layup with 3:22 to play that pulled Golden State within 62-61. Canada banged awkwardly into Williams’ knee on a box out during her late free throws and the Valkyries star was being cared for by an athletic trainer on the bench in the waning moments.

“I’m OK, it was a long, physical game,” she said afterward.

Gray was in the starting lineup and had gone through a light practice Friday after missing the last two games of Atlanta’s sweep of the New York Liberty in the best-of-three semifinal series with an injured left ring finger — on her shooting hand.

Gray scored the first basket of the game on a driving layup and showed no ill-effects of the finger being hurt.

“I felt good playing out there. My finger felt good, was able to get through the physicality,” Gray said.

She missed all seven of her shots in the fourth quarter, including a 3-pointer with 9 seconds left that would have given the Dream the lead. Gray finished 5 for 19 from the field, including missing seven of her eight 3-point attempts.

Gray was the team’s top scorer in the regular season, averaging 19 points. She injured her hand against New York and briefly returned in that game after going to the locker room but went down a second time after diving for a loose ball and did not return.

Golden State guard Tiffany Hayes hit her face hard on the floor trying to make a steal in the closing minutes and was down with 2:38 remaining before walking off the court on her own to the locker room.

Nakase said “so far” her indication was Hayes would be good for Game 2, “so I’ll know when the medical tells me.” She was undergoing her normal treatment.

The 37-year-old Hayes spent her first 10 WNBA seasons with Atlanta.

“It was a physical game, we understand, it’s playoffs, that’s just part of it. Tip’s OK, I just gave her a little hug,” Nakase said. “I’ll tell you what, she’s a fighter. I don’t think there’s someone more, maybe our whole team, but she wants this. And I can I say I’m going to put a little bit more energy tonight in film because I want to win this for Tip.”

COMMISSIONER SEARCH

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said that the league is still working on finding her successor with a search firm in charge of the process.

Engelbert announced last month that she’d retire at the end of the calendar year.

“I met with the search firm and been getting updates periodically as they start to reach out to potential candidates,” Engelbert said before Game 1. “I had candidates that I submitted, a lot of us did, and a lot of people have called. So the good news is, there’s people who really want to take on this role, which I think is great.”

Engelbert described traits that would help her successor.

“It’s like a multi-dimensional role. You have to have very thick skin,” Engelbert said. “So I say that’s one characteristic you have to have. And, you have to have confidence that we can continue this growth trajectory and confidence and building relationships with players and agents and the Board of Governors, the owners and the stakeholders. so it is a multi-dimensional role.”