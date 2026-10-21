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About 12,000 Pennsylvania American Water customers in Wilkes-Barre and the surrounding area are eligible for the H2O Help to Others customer assistance program. Administered by Dollar Energy Fund, the program can cut monthly water charges by up to 82%. But only 21% of eligible customers are currently enrolled, meaning nearly four in five households could be missing out on hundreds of dollars of savings each year, freeing up money for everyday household needs.

How the Program Works

For 35 years, Pennsylvania American Water has partnered with Dollar Energy Fund to help eligible customers reduce their water and wastewater bills. Eligible customers may receive:

Up to $500 in grants per year

22% to 82% off monthly water charges

$40 forgiven from past-due balances

Households with incomes at or below 250% of the Federal Poverty Income Guidelines (FPIG) may qualify.

Finding out if you’re eligible is quick and easy:

Visit dollarenergy.org/H2O or call 1-888-282-6816 and:

Check your income using the online income calculator. Review the FPIG chart to confirm eligibility. Start your application.

30 Years of Supporting the Community

Helping customers when they need it is part of a longer commitment. Pennsylvania American Water has proudly served Wilkes-Barre for 30 years, building deep roots across the community.

That commitment was tested on Horton Street in 2025, when aging pipes gave way and opened two sinkholes in a matter of weeks. The damage destroyed the roadway, broke a natural gas line, and knocked out power. Pennsylvania American Water crews were quickly on the scene and restored service.

Investing in What’s Underground

To help prevent future disruptions, this year Pennsylvania American Water is investing more than $2.3 million to replace nearly 1.5 miles of Wilkes-Barre water main dating back to the 1900s. The upgrades will enhance reliability, reduce service disruptions in places like Horton Street, and improve water flow for the firefighters who protect the city.

That project builds on $21.5 million invested since 2020 to replace aging pipelines, so residents can count on safe, reliable water every day.

A Neighbor for the Long Haul

From upgrading pipes to supporting local nonprofits and firefighters, Pennsylvania American Water’s commitment to Wilkes-Barre has always been about more than water. And with thousands of local families still eligible for bill assistance, part of that commitment is making sure customers know financial help is available.