Since 1978, the Falcone MVP Award has been given to the top player of the rival game between Pittston Area and Wyoming Area. This year’s judges for the MVP award are two former Pittston Area gridiron standouts Kyle Gattuso and James Emmitt. From left: Carmen Falcone, Pittston Area Head Coach Paul Russick, Samuel Falcone, Wyoming Area Head Coach Randy Spencer, and Kyle Gattuso.

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YATESVILLE – The Carmelo Falcone MVP Award will be given out to the top player of the rival game between Pittston Area and Wyoming Area played this year at Pittston Area.

The trophy has been awarded game MVP since 1978.

This year, the game judges are former Patriot standouts Kyle Gattuso and James Emmet.

Gattuso is a 2015 graduate starring at quarterback and running back for the Patriots.

The 2013 Falcone MVP Award winner, Gattuso continued his football career at Wilkes University as a wide receiver and defensive back.

Emmet, a 2014 graduate played quarterback for the Patriots and continued playing ball at Ursinus College.

The 2025 Carmelo Falcone MVP Award went to Wyoming Area’s Nick Ciampi.

Past Falcone Award winners:

1978: Charlie McDermott, WA

1979: Mike Sobeski, PA

1980: Gary Dohlon, WA

1981: Mark Sickler, WA

1982: Jamie Kutzer, WA

1983: Nick Biscontini, PA

1984: Leo Malsky, WA

1985: Ken Scalpi, PA

1986: J.R. Richards, PA

1987: Tom Musto, PA

1988: Greg Dolhon, WA

1989: Charlie Kabalka, PA

1990: John Nocito, WA

1991: Jim Pizano*, WA

1992: Jamie Kudrako, WA

1993: Jim Pizano*, WA

1994: Mike Owens, PA

1995: Tony Scatena, WA

1996: Ben Kopka, WA

1997: B.J. Stelacone, WA

1998: Rich Musinski, WA

1999: Kevin Shotwell, PA

2000: Jim Norris, PA

2001: Matt Williams, WA

2002: Matt Pizano, PA

2003: Tony Avvisato, PA

2004: Gennaro Zangardi, PA

2005: Ryan McDonnell, WA

2006: Tyler Serbin ,WA

2007: Nick Bellanco, WA

2008: Sam Parente, PA

2009: Chris Price, PA

2010: Nick O’Brien*, WA

2011: Anthony Haughton, PA

2012: Nick O’Brien*, WA

2013: Kyle Gattuso, PA

2014: Jeff Skursky, WA

2015: Brian Miles*, WA

2016: Brian Miles*, WA

2017: Walter Coles, PA

2018: Corey Mruk, WA

2019: Dominic DeLuca, WA

2020: Drew Mruk, WA

2021: Nick Elko, WA

2022: Drew DeLucca, PA

2023: Aaron Crossley, WA

2024: Lidge Kellum, WA

2025: Nick Ciampi, WA

MVP totals: WA – 30, PA – 18